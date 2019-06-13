(Image courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE: Lightning the cause of ten small, new fire starts noted Wednesday, June 12 within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Nine fire starts are located between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

UPDATE (9 a.m.): All of the ten new small fires started on June 12 are suspected as being lightning caused, according to BC Wildfire Service.

“We have had firefighters attend and had aircraft assess them. We are confident at this time that they are staying small,” said Erin Bull.

She went on to say that 17 firefighters will be mobile, attending and assessing each fire throughout the day.

Bull also explained that some of the fires listed as ‘person-caused’ are most likely due to not being updated yet, or a glitch.

ORIGINAL: (7 a.m.) There were ten small, new fire starts in the Cariboo Fire Centre Wednesday, June 12.

Nine of those fires appearing BC Wildfire Service’s interactive map as of Thursday morning, June 13 are just west of Highway 97 between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. A tenth fire is also showing west of the Churn Creek Protected area, near Big Creek Provincial Park.

Two of the fires are suspected to be caused by lightning after several storms moved through the Cariboo Wednesday afternoon and evening, seven are suspected to be person-caused and one, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Read More: Cariboo Fire Centre managers prepare for 2019 wildfire season

Here is a list of the fires currently listed in the Cariboo Fire Centre;

C20528 – Suspected cause – person, location southeast of Springhouse Airport, 0.01 ha, new

C20525 – Suspected cause – person, location Chimney Lake, 0.01 ha, new

C20530 – Suspected cause – lightning, location Enterprise Road, 0.01 ha, new

C20533 – Suspected cause – person, location Cludolicum 9, 0.01 ha, new

C20532 – Suspected cause – person, location west of Loon Lake 10, 0.01 ha, new

C20531 – Suspected cause – lightning, location south of Loon Lake 10, 0.01 ha, new

C20534 – Suspected cause – person, location west of Chimney Lake Road, 0.01 ha, new

C40527 – Suspected cause – person, location Wright Station Road, 0.01 ha, new

C40522 – Suspected cause – unknown, location Gustafsen Lake FSR, 0.30 ha, new

C50529 – Suspected cause – person, location west of Stobart Creek, 0.01 ha, new

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

Just Posted

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

UPDATE: Lightning the cause of ten small, new fire starts noted Wednesday, June 12 within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Nine fire starts are located between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Artists assemble to create a mural for Cariboo Place residents

This project will turn the back of the Cariboo Regional District Library into a colourful landscape

Family fun the theme of annual Cariboo GM Soapbox Derby this Thursday, June 13

The only rules: soapboxes must have four wheels and brakes

Ministry and local hound hunters team up for cougar population study

Hound hunters in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region provide equipment and local knowledge

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

16 new heat records set across B.C. Wednesday

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

Most Read