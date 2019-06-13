UPDATE: Lightning the cause of ten small, new fire starts noted Wednesday, June 12 within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Nine fire starts are located between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

UPDATE (9 a.m.): All of the ten new small fires started on June 12 are suspected as being lightning caused, according to BC Wildfire Service.

“We have had firefighters attend and had aircraft assess them. We are confident at this time that they are staying small,” said Erin Bull.

She went on to say that 17 firefighters will be mobile, attending and assessing each fire throughout the day.

Bull also explained that some of the fires listed as ‘person-caused’ are most likely due to not being updated yet, or a glitch.

ORIGINAL: (7 a.m.) There were ten small, new fire starts in the Cariboo Fire Centre Wednesday, June 12.

Nine of those fires appearing BC Wildfire Service’s interactive map as of Thursday morning, June 13 are just west of Highway 97 between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. A tenth fire is also showing west of the Churn Creek Protected area, near Big Creek Provincial Park.

Two of the fires are suspected to be caused by lightning after several storms moved through the Cariboo Wednesday afternoon and evening, seven are suspected to be person-caused and one, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Here is a list of the fires currently listed in the Cariboo Fire Centre;

C20528 – Suspected cause – person, location southeast of Springhouse Airport, 0.01 ha, new

C20525 – Suspected cause – person, location Chimney Lake, 0.01 ha, new

C20530 – Suspected cause – lightning, location Enterprise Road, 0.01 ha, new

C20533 – Suspected cause – person, location Cludolicum 9, 0.01 ha, new

C20532 – Suspected cause – person, location west of Loon Lake 10, 0.01 ha, new

C20531 – Suspected cause – lightning, location south of Loon Lake 10, 0.01 ha, new

C20534 – Suspected cause – person, location west of Chimney Lake Road, 0.01 ha, new

C40527 – Suspected cause – person, location Wright Station Road, 0.01 ha, new

C40522 – Suspected cause – unknown, location Gustafsen Lake FSR, 0.30 ha, new

C50529 – Suspected cause – person, location west of Stobart Creek, 0.01 ha, new

More to come.

