Temporary service reductions planned for Anahim Lake airport

Once the runway length and related takeoff weight is addressed, regular schedule will be resumed

Passengers booking to fly with Pacific Coastal Airlines can expect temporary reductions to regularly scheduled service at the Anahim Lake Airport beginning Monday, April 6, 2020.

Due to a reduction in the airport’s available runway length that reduces takeoff weight for the airline’s Beechcraft 1900D, especially during warmer weather, Pacific Coastal said the number of flights are being reduced.

Weight restriction requires Pacific Coastal to curtail the number of seats it makes available to passengers at departure from Anahim Lake to the extent that maintaining its usual spring and summer schedule is not sustainable.

“We have an excellent working relationship with the Cariboo Regional District and its airport operations group and appreciate that they are making every effort to resolve this as soon as possible,” said Pacific Coastal Airlines’ V.P. Commercial Services, Johnathan Richardson. “However, with no immediate solution in sight and with warmer weather on the way, we believe that offering this temporary service reduction is the best option available to us right now.”

Pacific Coastal intends to return to normal operations once the runway length and related takeoff weight is addressed.

In the meantime, Pacific Coastal is planning a phased-in approach to its temporary reduction of services at the Anahim Lake Airport.

Monday, April 6 to Friday, May 1 – schedule reduced to twice a week service on Mondays and Fridays only from Vancouver-Bella Coola-Anahim Lake-Bella Coola-Vancouver. Wednesday flights will be discontinued.

Sunday, May 3 forward – schedule reduced to once a week Saturday only service for Vancouver-Bella Coola-Anahim Lake-Bella Coola-Vancouver.

The Tribune has reached out the Cariboo Regional District for comment.



