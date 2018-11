The crossing will be closed Nov. 21-23

CN Rail and the city will be undertaking routine maintenance on the train tracks at Frizzi Road and Soda Creek Road. (Black Press photo)

CN Rail and the City of Williams Lake will be undertaking routine maintenance of the Railway tracks at Soda Creek Road and Frizzi Road.

The crossing will be closed Nov. 21-23. The crossing at Frizzi Road off Mackenzie Avenue may be used to access the area.

For more information, please contact Matt Sutherland, streets foreman, at 250-392-1781.

