Teen struck by civilian driver while allegedly fleeing arrest in Prince George

Police watchdog investigating after boy sustained serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a teen boy, who was reportedly fleeing from RCMP, was struck and seriously injured by a civilian driver in Prince George.

Police say they were patrolling the CN Fair Grounds on Saturday (May 14) night around 10 p.m. when security staff flagged them down to report a fight. They say an officer approached a teen boy who security said was involved and told him he was being arrested.

Police say the boy fled and was struck by a driver traveling southbound on Ospika Boulevard. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Prince George RCMP is investigating the initial allegation of assault, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is investigating what role officers’ actions may have had in the teen being subsequently struck and injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or on its website iiobc.ca.

