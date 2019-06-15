Inside of a limousine (Wikimedia Commons)

Teen stabbed after end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver

A young man, 19, is in serious condition following a dispute between two groups

A teen is in the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed during an end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver.

The fight between two groups of teens over a limo for hire happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday near Seymour Street and Dunsmuir, police said in a news release later that day.

The two groups did not know each other.

One 19-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Another young man received minor injuries from a punch.

ALSO READ: B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Police said that all of the young men involved fled the scene before officers arrived, but were later arrested and remain in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is being asked to contact Vancouver Police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Most Read