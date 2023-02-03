File photo

File photo

Teen killed in Burnaby shooting; police probe connection to Surrey car fire, gang conflict

Police trying to determine if White Nissan Rogue reportedly set on fire near 173 Street and 101 Avenue is connected with shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Burnaby

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Burnaby that homicide investigators believe was targeted.

In the late morning of Feb. 2, Mounties responded to the 7400-block of Mulberry Place where the teen boy’s body was found inside a vehicle. According to police, the teen lived in a complex nearby.

It’s believed the shooting happened at about 9 a.m., although his body was not found until closer to 11:52 a.m.

Homicide investigators are trying to determine if a White Nissan Rogue that was reportedly set on fire 15 minutes later near 173 Street and 101 Avenue in Surrey is connected.

“Initial evidence suggests the incident was targeted and investigators are working to determine if it is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, a spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“IHIT will be in both areas throughout the day speaking with neighbours and canvassing for video.”

Police ask anyone with information or with dash-camera video, who was in the 7400-block of Mulberry Place, Burnaby, or the area of 173 Street and 101 Avenue between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. to contact 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


