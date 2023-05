The door of the TD Bank in Williams Lake is sitting ajar on May 16 after an overnight break-in at the branch. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mounties have one person in custody following a break-in at TD Bank in Williams Lake.

Cpl. Shane Nicoll of the Williams Lake RCMP said multiple alarms were set off at 5:18 a.m. at the bank. Police arrived moments later and secured the scene.

A Forensic Identification member worked the scene and police were able to arrest one person in connection to the incident.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody in relation to recent Williams Lake multiple vehicle break-ins, thefts

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeWilliams Lake