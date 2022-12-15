Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper

Affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka due to high levels of copper.

The affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

It may also have been distributed nationally.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been illnesses reported with the product.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

Customers are being told to either throw the vodka out or return it to where it was purchased.

The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Environment ministers try to get Montreal biodiversity talks on track in last days
Next story
Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Ruth Lloyd, left, and Monica Lamb-Yorski accept the gift certificate as the grand prize winners of the Downtown Williams Lake Window Decorating contest. (Sherry Yonkman photo)
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Williams Lake

100 Mile House Wranglers Tyler Smoluk takes the puck out from behind the Wrangler net. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers hoping for playoff berth

Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

Public works manager Matt Sutherland began working for the City of Williams Lake part-time as a skate patrol when he was 16. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Matt Sutherland the snowman

Pop-up banner image