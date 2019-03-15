Tatla Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School is the recipient of a $90,000 grant from the Ministry of Education for a new playground. File photo

Tatla Lake school getting $90,000 grant for new playground

The minister of education announced 50 grants for playgrounds across B.C.

Tatla Lake Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School west of Williams Lake is receiving a $90,000 grant from the Ministry of Education for a standard playground.

Education Minister Rob Fleming, announced grants for 50 new playgrounds in 34 school districts across the province Friday.

“As a parent, I understand first-hand how tough it can be for schools and parents to find the time and volunteers to fundraise for playground equipment and activities,” said Fleming. “Our government is committed to improving the learning environment at B.C. schools — safe, fun and accessible playgrounds are very much part of delivering on this commitment. And to make this happen, parents should not have to become dedicated fundraisers in their spare time.”

Read more: Tatla Lake Elementary students take a stand against weeds

The playgrounds will be built over the next six months and are expected to be ready for students to play on in fall 2019.

Premier John Horgan announced $5 million to officially launch the Playground Equipment Program in May 2018 — 26 schools received standard playgrounds and 25 received universally accessible playgrounds.

All have been completed and are now being enjoyed by kids throughout B.C.

School districts apply for the funding by sending a list of priorities in their capital plan submissions in June each year, the ministry noted in a press release, adding playgrounds are being funded based on greatest need.

Priority is given to schools where there is no playground, then to schools where the existing playground is aging.

Districts that did not receive funding this year may receive funding next year, if they apply for it.

Read more: Tatla Lake school earns $2,500 for recycling


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Just Posted

Police investigating early morning break in at Comer Station Beer and Wine Store

Suspects fled the scene when sirens went off

WLIB cannabis retail store prepares for March 22 opening

It will be the first non-medicinal cannabis store in Williams Lake

WLMHA teams leave it all on the line in division championships

Three Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association champions were crowned during the weekend

WLIB, CRD and City attend community to community forum

The meeting was a follow-up to a protocol agreement signed in 2016 initiated by former WLIB Chief Ann Louie

Community forests conference delves into wildfire preparedness, management and recovery

The event in Williams Lake attracted delegates from across B.C.

VIDEO: New Zealand mosque shooter brandished white supremacist iconography

Material posted online by the killer resembles meme-heavy hate speech

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Friday’s rallies in more than 100 countries were one of the biggest international actions yet

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Most Read