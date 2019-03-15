Tatla Lake school getting $90,000 grant for new playground

The minister of education announced 50 grants for playgrounds across B.C.

Tatla Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School is the recipient of a $90,000 grant from the Ministry of Education for a new playground. File photo

Tatla Lake Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School west of Williams Lake is receiving a $90,000 grant from the Ministry of Education for a standard playground.

Education Minister Rob Fleming, announced grants for 50 new playgrounds in 34 school districts across the province Friday.

“As a parent, I understand first-hand how tough it can be for schools and parents to find the time and volunteers to fundraise for playground equipment and activities,” said Fleming. “Our government is committed to improving the learning environment at B.C. schools — safe, fun and accessible playgrounds are very much part of delivering on this commitment. And to make this happen, parents should not have to become dedicated fundraisers in their spare time.”

The playgrounds will be built over the next six months and are expected to be ready for students to play on in fall 2019.

Premier John Horgan announced $5 million to officially launch the Playground Equipment Program in May 2018 — 26 schools received standard playgrounds and 25 received universally accessible playgrounds.

All have been completed and are now being enjoyed by kids throughout B.C.

School districts apply for the funding by sending a list of priorities in their capital plan submissions in June each year, the ministry noted in a press release, adding playgrounds are being funded based on greatest need.

Priority is given to schools where there is no playground, then to schools where the existing playground is aging.

Districts that did not receive funding this year may receive funding next year, if they apply for it.

