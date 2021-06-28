Taseko, Chilcotin, Chilko rivers under flood watch

The Chilcotin River seen here at Bull Canyon Provincial Park at the end of May is currently one of three rivers in the Chilcotin under Flood Watch issued the BC River Forecast Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The River Forecast Centre is upgrading to a Flood Watch for rivers in the Chilcotin.

Rivers encompassed in the watch include Taseko River, Chilko River, Chilcotin River, Big Creek, Homathko River and surrounding tributaries draining from the Chilcotin/South Coast Mountains.

“Continued hot temperatures over the past several days have triggered significant amount of snowmelt at the higher elevations of the Chilcotin and South Coast Mountains,” said the River Forecast Centre in a notice. “Automated snow weather stations (1300‐1600m) are snow‐free, however satellite analysis is indicating snow coverage in upper elevations throughout the region.”

As of Monday, June 28, the River Forecast Centre’s data base is showing the Chilcotin River near Hanceville is flowing at approximately 375 cubic metres per second, and nearing five to 10- year flows and rising rapidly.

It’s expected to continue rising through the week and could reach up to 20‐year return period flows.

The Taseko River near the outlet of Taseko Lake (08GE002) is currently flowing at approximately 203 cubic metres per second which is approaching the five to 10-year flow rate. It is expected to continue to rise and may also reach 20-year return period flows by Thursday, July 1.

The Chilko River near Redstone is currently flowing at approximately 390 cubic metres per second, approaching a five to 1o-year return period flow and expected to continue rising through the week.

