TappCar could be the third ride-hailing app to launch in B.C. (Black Press Media)

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

A new ride-hailing company could be coming to B.C.

TappCar, an Alberta-based ride-hailing company, announced Tuesday it would be coming to all areas of the province.

If approved by the BC Passenger Transportation Board, they will be the first ride-hailing company to operate outside of the Lower Mainland.

Company spokesperson Pascal Ryffel told Black Press Media that TappCar views B.C. as “a new market that has lots of potential.”

TappCar, which is already running in Edmonton, Grand Prairie and Winnipeg, says they’re used to the tougher regulations B.C. has imposed.

In Alberta, where TappCar is based, ride-hailing drivers must also have their Class 4 licence.

“We’re looking beyond Metro Vancouver,” Ryffel said.

“We’re used to working in smaller markets.”

TappCar has applied to operate in four of the five ride-hailing zones in B.C., including the Lower Mainland, Squamish, Victoria and the Capital region, Vancouver Island, Powell River and the Okanagan, Kootenay, Boundary, Thompson River and Cariboo regions.

They will not be operating in zone five which includes the Peace River area, Kitimat, the Sunshine Coast and the North and Central coastal regions.

Ryffel said the company submitted their application shortly after midnight and hopes to roll out across B.C. later this year.

The province has said companies can submit their applications as of Tuesday. Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

READ MORE: Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

READ MORE: Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

