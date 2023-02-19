Aerial view of Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Taking journalism to new heights; Black Press reporter takes to the sky with air search and rescue

Civil Air Search and Rescue Association consists entirely of volunteers

  • Feb. 19, 2023 3:00 p.m.
  • News

The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) held a training session in Kelowna on Feb. 18, 2023.

Black Press’ Brittany Webster spent the day hanging out with the group of volunteers as they practiced.

All air search volunteers in B.C. are part of the Provincial Emergency Program Air (PEP Air), a member organization of CASARA.

In the Central Zone, consisting of Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, there are approximately 105 volunteers and 13 aircrafts.

PEP Air assists ground search and rescue crews, the RCMP, local municipal forces, and the Canadian Military.

Learn more about PEP Air or CASARA, what the organizations do and how to get involved by visiting their websites.

READ MORE: ‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportKelownaSearch and Rescuevolunteers

Previous story
Update: Power partially restored south, east of Williams Lake after snow downs lines

Just Posted

BC Hydro is responding to a power outage Sunday, Feb 19. (BC Hydro map)
Update: Power partially restored south, east of Williams Lake after snow downs lines

Emilio Torres-Hilbert, Andrea Ibarra, Gemma Blackall and Samual Garland (L to R), were some of the students at Sacred Heart Catholic School, who decked their school out with notes of encouragement for Catholic Schools Week. The students were also dressed up for “Fancy Friday” dress-up day. (Feb. 23). (Kim Kimberlin photos)
Williams Lake elementary school spreads positivity one note at a time

The Williams Lake Stampeders and Nechako North Stars battled it out Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, with the Stamps winning 6-2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders, Nechako North Stars face-off for third CIHL playoff game Sunday, Feb. 19

Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse has been re-elected for an eighth consecutive term. (Video screen capture)
Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse re-elected for eighth consecutive term