There will be a Take Back the Night event in Williams Lake on Friday, Sept. 23 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Purple House, 624 Oliver Street. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Take Back the Night event taking place Friday, Sept. 23 in Williams Lake

The free event is being sponsored by the Violence is Preventable Committee, everyone invited

Williams Lake will be the sight of a Take Back the Night event Friday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Oliver Street.

There will be a candlelight vigil, live music, hot dogs, snacks and refreshments as well as an opportunity to add to the ‘Love is’ red rock display.

Organizer Tamara Garreau with the Violence is Preventable Committee said Take Back the Night aims to raise awareness about violence against women and push for making it safe for women to go out at night.

“An event like this takes place every year around this time in September,” Garreau noted adding everyone is welcome to attend.


