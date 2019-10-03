Suspicious death on Stokes Road being investigated by 100 Mile House RCMP

On Oct. 2, 2019, at approximately 3:25 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP along with BC Ambulance Service and the Conservation Officers attended to a reported suspicious death along Stokes Road in 100 Mile House.

Upon arrival, a male had been located deceased outside the residence. Currently, members are holding the scene to continue the investigation this morning with the BC Coroner Service along with the support of North District Major Crimes, Central Cariboo Forensic Services and a South East RCMP Police Service Dog team from Kamloops.

At this time Police are still investigating this matter and no further information will be shared until it is developed. The location could be held by Police for several days in support of the investigation. Family of the person involved has been contacted. RCMP do not believe there is any risk to the general public due to this investigation.