Suspicious death of man, 51, in Castlegar being probed as a homicide

RCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: SubmittedRCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: Submitted
The victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque.The victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque.
RCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: SubmittedRCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: Submitted

The BC RCMP Major Crime Unit (BC RCMP MCU) with the assistance of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a suspicious death that occurred in Castlegar on Aug.11.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Castlegar emergency services responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male near the Castlegar CIBC bank located at 1801 Columbia Avenue.

Upon arrival, responders located a deceased man whose death appears to be the result of suspicious circumstances.

On Monday, police confirmed that they are officially conducting a homicide investigation.

The victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque, according to RCMP.

He was of no fixed address but known to travel between a number of Kootenay communities.

Police say a motive for the homicide is not known at this time.

“Mr. Levesque was not a known resident of Castlegar, and as we work to determine what brought him to the area, we believe there are people who may have seen the victim or interacted with him prior to his death.

“We are asking those people — as well as anyone who may have any info about this homicide — to please call police,” said Dawn Roberts, Director of BC RCMP Communications in an Aug 15 statement.

“This is a tragedy and we want to bring closure to Mr. Levesque’s friends and family.”

Anyone who may have seen something or have information regarding this incident is asked to call the BC RCMP MCU at the Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.

READ MORE: Castlegar man killed by tree at Rossland golf course


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarHomicide

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown
Next story
Trans Mountain construction was green-lit with permit, despite early salmon run near Hope

Just Posted

Chad Braaten and Cody Braaten of 150 Mile House compete in team roping Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: 30th annual Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo action-packed

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, from left, Mayor Walt Cobb and Billie Sheridan of Williams Lake Pride Society all spoke briefly to the crowd before the Pride flag was raised in Williams Lake at city hall to mark the official beginning of Pride in the Puddle. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pride in the Puddle kicks of in Williams Lake with official flag raising

The last Arts on the Fly festival was in 2019 and took place earlier in the summer. A September date will include a slightly different format but lots of great acts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lineup released for Horsefly’s Arts on the Fly 2022

(RCMP logo)
Williams Lake crime severity index drops from 5th to 9th place