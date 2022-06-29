‘Suspension of National Chief Archibald must end immediately’: Tŝilhqot’in National Government

TNG said it stands with Archibald’s call for a forensic audit, fundamental reform at AFN

Various First Nations groups including the Tsilhqot’in National Government are coming to the defense of AFN National Chief Roseanne Archibald who was suspended on June 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Tŝilhqot’in National Government is voicing its support for recently suspended Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Roseanne Archibald in her call for a forensic audit and fundamental reform at AFN.

“The suspension itself is egregious and unacceptable,” noted a press release from the TNG, noting Archibald’s efforts to create change within the AFN organization or long overdue.

On June 17 Archibald was suspended by the AFN executive committee and national board of directors.

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse, O.B.C., Tribal Chair, Tŝilhqot’in National Government said “the actions of the AFN executive committee and board of directors are absolutely shameful.”

“Chiefs across the country elected National Chief Archibald – let her do her job. It is past due to shake up AFN as an organization. National Chief Archibald, the first female to ever hold this position, is a force for change that I have always supported.”

Describing the AFN as an “outdated and patriarchal” organization, the TNG said the Tŝilhqot’in chiefs are deeply concerned that it remains focused on politics rather than improving the lives of First Nations across Canada.

AFN National chiefs should be elected by all Indigenous people in the country, not just by the chiefs, Alphonse said.

“That way the mandate will be truly about serving people in First Nations communities – not these ugly politics between chiefs. Bring on the forensic audit, hold AFN up to the light, and clean house. AFN needs a total overhaul if it wants to serve the First Nations people that really matter.”

news@wltribune.com

First NationsWilliams Lake