Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

UPDATE: Kelowna council appalled by attack on international student

Police still asking those with dash cam footage from the area/time of the assault to come forward

  • Mar. 21, 2023 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Update 1:50 p.m.

Kelowna city council has issued a statement following the attack of an international student at a local bus stop.

We are routinely being updated on this matter. We are grateful the Kelowna RCMP is thoroughly investigating this situation including engaging the BC Hate Crimes Team to ensure that hate elements, if any, are properly identified and investigated. The RCMP will keep the community informed of new developments as they arise.

Council has identified tackling crime as one of our highest priorities and violent crimes like this one will not be tolerated in our community. We will work collaboratively with all our community safety partners and stakeholder groups to make Kelowna a safe place for all citizens and visitors.

READ MORE: ‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

Original 9:45 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has identified a suspect group in the assault on an international student Friday night.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, is resting at home following an attack after exiting a city bus where his turban was ripped off and he was dragged by his hair.

Investigators are conducting extensive video canvassing and continue to ask anyone with dash camera video from the area of Highway 97 N and the McCurdy bus stop between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. March 17.

Although the suspect group has been identified, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the motive and details of the assault.

“It is imperative that we conduct our investigations methodically and thoroughly to obtain all available evidence” states Acting Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Inspector Rob Pikola. “We condemn this incident and take all acts of violence in our community very seriously.”

The BC Hate Crimes Team has also been engaged to ensure any hate elements are identified and investigated.

READ MORE: Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Hate crime committed by cowards’: Okanagan MP outraged over attack on international student

