Bruce McArthur is shown in a Facebook photo. Toronto police say McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from the city’s gay village. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Toronto police have laid a new murder charge against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, bringing the total number of men he’s accused of killing to six.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says investigators have identified a set of remains recovered from a property linked to McArthur as that of 40-year-old Skanda Navaratnam, who went missing in 2010.

Idsinga says Navaratnam’s remains — and those of five other people — were found in large planters at a residential property where 66-year-old McArthur worked as a landscaper.

He says police still have to identify three sets of remains.

McArthur was charged last month in the death of 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman, and the presumed death of 44-year-old Selim Esen, both of whom went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur about two weeks later, related to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and the death of Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, who had never been reported missing.

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Related: Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Atwal fiasco dogs Trudeau; PM pledges a ‘conversation’ with MP responsible
Next story
Snowfall warning in effect for Williams Lake Friday, Feb 23

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Williams Lake Friday, Feb 23

Several centimetres of snow is expected by the afternoon

Williams Lake taps into $5 million infrastructure competition

If successful in obtaining Smart Cities Challenge funding, Williams Lake would develop a universal water metering project.

Loaded logging truck plunges down steep embankment

Driver said to be OK following crash

Cold snap coming to an end in the Cariboo

One more night of cold weather before it warms up

Fire department reminding public to keep hydrants clear of snow

The fire department is asking all homeowners not to deposit excess snow around fire hydrants.

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Atwal fiasco dogs Trudeau; PM pledges a ‘conversation’ with MP responsible

Trudeau is being peppered with questions about the lingering controversy

Germany upsets Canada in Olympic men’s hockey

Germany 4 Canada 3; Germans play OAR for gold; Canada and Czechs go for bronze

Most Read