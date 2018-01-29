Selim Esen, left, and Andrew Kinsman, were reported missing from the Church and Wellesley streets area at separate times last year. Image credit: Toronto Police Service/The Canadian Press

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Toronto police say a man they are calling an alleged serial killer is now facing five first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from the city’s gay village.

Bruce McArthur was previously charged in the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga says McArthur has now also been charged in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Marmudi and Dean Lisowisk.

Related: Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

Idsinga says police discovered dismembered skeletal remains of at least three men at a property related to McArthur. He says the unidentified remains were found hidden at the bottom of three large planters.

Police say 66-year-old McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Idsinga says police believe there were more victims, but have no idea how many.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year
Next story
Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

Just Posted

Above freezing temperatures and possibly rain for Williams Lake

Daytime temperatures to hold steady at the freezing mark until later in the week

Bantam T-wolves take gold at home tourney

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves secured the gold medal on home ice Sunday.

Blue Fins welcome teams for first meet at newly-constructed pool

The Williams Lake Blue Fins hosted its annual Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet on the weekend.

CCPL hosting Family Fest today at Gibraltar Room

The 12th annual Family Fest is taking place today, Jan.28, at the Gibraltar Room.

T-wolves to battle Cougars in bantam home tourney final

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves have punched their ticket to the final of its home tournament.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services recruiting drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader

Ran for party in 2017

Team B.C. drops to 1-2 record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nanaimo based team will face Team Quebec on Monday in Penticton

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Most Read