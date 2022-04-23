Fire extinguished at Parkview Apartments Saturday morning

Residents evacuated at 3 a.m. after smoke seen billowing from the building

100 Mile Fire Rescue suspects an early morning structure fire at Parkview Apartments was set intentionally.

Fire chief Roger Hollander said his department responded to the fire at 3 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. When they arrived he said the crew saw smoke coming from the building and promptly evacuated its residents.

As they evacuated the building, firefighters discovered the fire in a small crawl space. Hollander said one of the residents, using a portable fire extinguisher, fought the fire but it had grown too large to be effective. Firefighters then took over and extinguished the blaze and ventilated the building.

“Although the fire is currently under investigation, it is believed to be intentionally set as multiple piles of material were found on fire,” Hollander said.

Residents have been allowed back into the building. In addition to fire rescue the RCMP, BC Ambulance, BC Hydro and FortisBC attended the incident.

Anyone with information on the fire can contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House