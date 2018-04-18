Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public to assist them in locating Corbin Bob, who has breached parole for manslaughter. Image courtesy of CrimeStoppers

Suspect wanted for breaching parole for manslaughter

Corbin Bob believed to be in the Williams Lake detachment area

The Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for arrest.

Corbin Bob, 35, has been unlawfully at large since Jan. 25, 2018.

Bob was serving a 12-year sentence for manslaughter after pleading guilty to the Oct. 29, 2006 murder of Gary Wade Cavanagh in Kamloops.

Bob fired the fatal shot that killed the victim in his doorway after he answered a knock at the door.

Bob’s co-accused in the case Ruby Harry pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 13 years.

Read more: Guilty pleas bring murder case to an end

Read more: Thirteen years with no chance of parole, judge rules

“He is believed to be in our detachment area and we would like serve that warrant,” said Dave Dickson, manager of community safety.

“He is serving his sentence for manslaughter and has breached his parole, thus he is unlawfully at large.”

Bob is described as being a First Nations male, six feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Bob has ties to communities west of Williams Lake.

If you have information regarding Bob’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, the Alexis Creek RCMP detachment at 250-394-4211 or Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

All information received would be anonymous, Dickson said.

