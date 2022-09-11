Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a man suspected of sexual assault. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a man suspected of sexual assault. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Suspect sought by Burnaby RCMP reportedly ‘pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks’

Sept. 9 incident being investigated as a sexual assault

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a man suspected of pinching a young boy’s buttocks in the food court of a local mall.

Officers attended the Metrotown shopping centre on Friday (Sept. 9) at about 4 p.m. after the alleged sexual assault was reported. They were told an elderly man “grabbed and pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks” in the food court before fleeing the scene.

A video provided to police by a witness shows the suspect as an elderly man wearing glasses and a baseball cap over short white hair. He was wearing a suit jacket, button-down checkered shirt, pants and loafers, and carried a walking stick.

“If you recognize the man in the photo, please come forward and speak to our investigators,” Corp. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said in a news release. “There have been no similar reports in the area, but if you know of a similar incident or witnessed this one, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and cite file #22-30330.

READ ALSO: Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro VancouverRCMPsexual assault

Previous story
Evacuation order issued for some properties near Hope as area wildfire spreads

Just Posted

Marcus Deausy races to win in the Pro Am open class Saturday, Sept. 10 during Round 6 of the Future West Moto racing series hosted by the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association. It was the first race for Deausy since an injury this summer sidelined him from competing in the Triple Crown Series. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Racers tear up track at Future West Moto series in Williams Lake

Williams Lake First Nation’s 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation hosts 1st annual competition pow wow

Anna Heppner (from left), Sheilah Olson, Cary Olson, Chad and Ashley Fofonoff and Serena Neels spend Friday evening (Sept. 9) determining the top wines submitted for judging at the Williams Lake Harvest Fall. Chad is following in the footsteps of his father Peter who volunteered as a convener for the wine category for many years, something Chad is now doing. This year they taste tested 14 wines. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Volunteers at the heart of Williams Lake Harvest Fair

The Horsefly River Salmon Festival returns this year and expects a big return of fish to the system. (Tribune file photo)
Horsefly Salmon Festival expects big fun and lots of fish