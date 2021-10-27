RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Suspect sought after man seen fleeing shopping cart fire in downtown Williams Lake

The fire occurred on First Avenue

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for a suspect after a shopping cart was found completely engulfed in flames in the street on First Avenue overnight.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said just after midnight Oct. 27 police received a complaint of an arson on First Avenue in front of the Williams Lake Tribune. Police attended to find a shopping cart completely engulfed in flames.

Byron said a white male, about 170 cm in height, with a white camo jacket was seen fleeing the scene.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department attended to put out the fire.

Police noted the fire did not appear to be an attempt to burn down any buildings.

If anyone has any information please call the Williams Lake detachment at 250-392-6211.

