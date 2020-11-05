Suspect in high-speed chase ending in Williams Lake remains in custody

In custody accused who were scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Tuesday did not appear due to a shortage of sheriffs available to transport them from custody to the court house. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The suspect charged in connection with a high-speed multi-jurisdictional chase in B.C’s Central Interior on Oct. 25, 2020, will remain in custody until at least Nov. 18.

An application for a judicial interim release was adjourned until then for 29-year old Tyrell Giroux who appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court via video on Nov. 4 from the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre.

Giroux is facing charges of dangerous operation of conveyance, flight from police, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and driving while prohibited following his Oct. 25 arrest in Williams Lake.

Just before 9 a.m. that day RCMP in Kamloops had received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 1. The vehicle was later spotted in Clinton and allegedly failed to stop for police fleeing at a high rate of speed. Police said the vehicle again failed to stop for officers in 100 Mile House.

The driver was not arrested until a second spike belt was deployed near White Road on Highway 97 in Williams Lake.

A widely shared video on social media capturing the arrest appears to show an RCMP officer kick and punch the suspect — actions which have been condemned by the Tsilhqot’in National Government.

The Williams Lake RCMP has launched a code of conduct investigation.

“Was that the same officer who assaulted me?” Giroux asked after Judge Peter Whyte provided a brief overview of his charges and the name of the peace officer he allegedly resisted arrest from.

Crown Counsel Julie Dufour said Giroux is believed to have outstanding warrants in Alberta that could affect his plans for release.

Williams Lake City Council passed a motion at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3 opposing Giroux’s release into the Williams Lake area and recommended GPS monitoring be included in his bail conditions wherever he is released.

