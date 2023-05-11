(RCMP logo)

Suspect in custody in relation to recent Williams Lake multiple vehicle break-ins, thefts

Suspect arrested May 11 in possession of property believed to be stolen

A man is in custody following a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts from vehicles in Williams Lake.

RCMP said during the past week they have received a high number of reports relating to vehicle break-ins and items stolen from them.

On Thursday, May 11, shortly after 3 a.m. police were called after a witness observed a man enter a neighbour’s vehicle.

When confronted, the suspect fled on foot and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue and white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a backpack.

Police quickly found a person matching the description, attempting to flee from the area and who they was arrested.

The suspect was found to be in possession of property believed to be stolen from an earlier theft and in violation of his probation order from a matter in another police jurisdiction.

Charges have not yet been laid, however the suspect remains in police custody pending a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

