RCMP provided an image of the suspect vehicle. (RCMP handout)

RCMP provided an image of the suspect vehicle. (RCMP handout)

Suspect flees with cash, merchandise in daring 150 Mile gas station armed robbery

The suspect was driving a car with Alberta licence plates, say police

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an early morning armed robbery of the 150 Mile House Esso Wednesday (June 15).

RCMP note that at 4:10 a.m., police were called to the gas station where it was reported that an unknown man walked in, confronted the lone employee, produce a firearm and fled the store with cash and merchandise.

When firearms are present during an offence, the element of danger is quickly elevated, noted Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operation NCO Williams Lake RCMP.

“We are thankful that no one was injured,” he said.

The unknown man was seen getting into a dark Chrysler 200 with Alberta plates and fled the scene.

If you have any information about this, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver rooftops home to a new breed of honey bee: one made to survive

Just Posted

(File photo: Black Press Media)
Suspect flees with cash, merchandise in daring 150 Mile gas station armed robbery

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple president Harinder Vaid (from left), Tolko Soda Creek divisional manager Mike Dextrace and Rajinder Saini, planer supervisor, gather to accept a donation of $2,500 from Tolko to the Williams Lake Sikh Temple. The donation was Saini’s charity of choice after winning the donation for his dedication, hard work and years of service to Tolko. (Photo submitted)
Williams lake planer manager receives Tolko’s Community Citizen Award

Students cheer on their teammates during the 2022 district track and field meet for children in Grades 4-6. The event was held in the fields at Columneetza and Nesika schools. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: Students give it their best at district track meet in Williams Lake

Shalene Ostrom, on right, and her friend Claire Bertoli are ready to roll back the clock back to the eighties and nineties with some style and party to raise funds for Ukrainian orphans displaced by the Russian invasion. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Be a Kid —for the Kids, fundraiser for Ukrainian orphans taps into nostalgia for a good cause