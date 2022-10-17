Prince George RCMP are investigating a case of forcible confinement that occured on Oct. 15. (File photo)

Suspect arrested in Prince George forcible confinement investigation

The victim was observed being forced into a car

Prince George RCMP are investigating an abduction and forcible confinement that occurred Saturday, Oct. 15.

Just after 3 p.m., Prince George RCMP officers received several witness reports of a woman being forced into a grey sedan by a male, in a parking lot of a commercial dwelling unit on the 900 block of Victoria Street. The woman was reportedly screaming for help and continued to do so as the vehicle left the area.

Shortly after the search for the vehicle began, police were notified that a vehicle matching the description was involved in a roll-over single-vehicle incident in the 7300 block of Boundary Road.

When investigators arrived at the location, they found a woman in serious condition, having been ejected from the vehicle during the collision. She was airlifted to Vancouver.

Witnesses stated the driver had attempted to violently car-jack several vehicles that stopped to lend assistance, before voluntarily getting a ride out of the area from a passerby.

“The suspect was located when he returned to the commercial dwelling unit where the initial reports came from. A non-lethal 40mm round was shot at a closed door to gain the suspect’s attention; shortly thereafter the suspect was arrested without incident. The suspect was identified as Farbn Marvin Japow, and is known to police. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon and assault.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the initial incident or the subsequent crash, or anyone with dash cam footage of either occurrence, to contact an investigator by calling the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300. Please quote file number 2022-37528.

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offence, please contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at northernbccrimestoppers.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

