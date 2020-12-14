Suspect arrested after fleeing Quesnel, Williams Lake RCMP

Police used two spike belts and then pursued the suspect on foot

Williams Lake RCMP arrested a suspect Friday, Dec. 11 north of the city after he fled from a traffic stop in Quesnel. (File image)

A male suspect remains in custody after RCMP arrested him Friday, Dec. 11 near a residential area north of Williams Lake following two spike belt deployments and a foot chase.

The suspect was driving a black Nissan Ultima and when he fled a Quesnel officer during a traffic stop, the Williams Lake RCMP were notified.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations North District RCMP, noted the suspect vehicle was ‘covertly’ followed and officers were ‘strategically positioned’ in front of the vehicle with tire deflation devices.

“During the initial deployment the vehicle accelerated toward an officer, who re-positioned from harm’s way. However, the suspect vehicle did sustain a tire deflation and was followed to a second position where another tire deflation deployment occurred. The vehicles tires were deflated and the suspect continued to attempt to flee police.”

The suspect is being held in custody for offences of dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, flight from police, and unauthorized possession of a firearm, Saunderson stated, noting a drug impaired investigation is ongoing and the name of the accused will not be released until charges are approved by Crown Counsel.

She confirmed the Nissan was not stolen.

Anyone with information about this investigation or observed the driving habits of a black Nissan Ultima is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Read more: Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

QuesnelRCMPWilliams Lake