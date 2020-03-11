Yurri Seterengen, 42, looks for bottles in a dumpster behind the Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake. Seterengen is homeless and suffers from a brain injury. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).

Surviving homelessness in Williams Lake

Yurri Seterengen, 42, suffers from brain injury and does not have an income

While volunteers were inside the longhouse above the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Tuesday, March 10, baking bannock for the day’s Homeless Count in the city, a 42-year-old man was outside digging through a dumpster for bottles near the back of the building.

As Yurri Seterengen reached for a few empties, he told the Tribune he has been staying at the Cariboo Friendship Society shelter because he is homeless.

Several years ago he suffered a brain injury caused by a deformed artery. He was found unconscious one day when it was -20C in Northern Alberta where he had been working as a truck driver hauling butane.

During his medical recovery, he became addicted to opioid prescribed to him for nerve damage. He tried methadone to get off opioids, but said it didn’t agree with him.

“In all honestly I have a bit of a drug habit. I have to have a bit of heroin each day. If I don’t have 20 bucks every day to buy a couple of hits the withdrawal is terrible,” he said.

Read more: Situation table mobilized in Williams Lake to help region’s vulnerable people

He has also stayed at a shelter in Quesnel for six months, he added.

“It’s tough, it sucks,” he said of his situation. “My EI has run out and I have nothing right now. I’m hoping to get some help to go to school as a mature adult and do some upgrading.”

As he finished going through the dumpster, Seterengen held up his gloved hands and said he has a lot of nerve damage in his hands and the cold weather gives him “instant pain.”

He goes around picking up cans every day for money and cannot bring himself to panhandle because he is too embarrassed to ask, he said.

Seterengen didn’t mind having his photograph taken for the newspaper, though.

“I don’t really care what people think of me, I have nothing to lose at this point,” he added. “Life is what it is. I’d like to get to Vancouver and into a program that would help me with my sickness, help me get employment and a place to live.”

Read more: Homeless count taking place March 10 in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Homeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Just Posted

Surviving homelessness in Williams Lake

Yurri Seterengen, 42, suffers from brain injury and does not have an income

COS: Keep human attractants secured and out of sight as bears come out of hibernation

Bird feeders, garbage cans and barbecues all attract hungry bears

Destash your Craft Supply Sale sees steady growth

This was the second time this annual event took place in the lakecity

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

New pedestrian bridge garners Williams Lake a risk management award

Chief administrative officer said $5,000 will go toward camera system for the bridge

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Most Read