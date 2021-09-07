Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday Sept. 4. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

Surrey mayor alleges he was ‘run over by a vehicle’ in clash over police force transition

Meantime, the Keep RCMP in Surrey founder denies the claim

Mounties are looking for witnesses after Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum alleges he was “run over by a vehicle” at a Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign over the weekend.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Sam Sanghera said police are looking for information, dash-cam footage or witnesses to the altercation involving McCallum and a grey Ford Mustang at a KTRIS gathering at the Save-On-Foods, located at 3033 152 St., on Saturday (Sept. 4) around 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

McCallum alleges he was “run over by a vehicle” after speaking to a group of residents who were collecting signatures for the KTRIS campaign.

“I was verbally assaulted and then run over by a vehicle while out grocery shopping yesterday,” the mayor said in a statement issued Sunday. “It is now under police investigation and I am doing okay.”

But KTRIS founder Ivan Scott, who said he didn’t witness the alleged incident, says the mayor’s claim is “absolute rubbish.”

— With files from Aaron Hinks

