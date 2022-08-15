A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

UPDATE: Surrey man who drowned in Kelowna marina recovered with underwater camera

The young man fell into the water on the evening of Aug. 13

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

The body of missing 26-year-old man from Surrey has been recovered from Okanagan Lake.

On the morning of Aug. 15, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) attended the location where the male was last seen, at the Kelowna marina on Okanagan Lake.

Using an underwater drop camera, COSAR was able to locate the male victim.

“We are all saddened by this tragic outcome and we have offered all supports available to the man’s family” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The BC Coroners Service has conducted an investigation for this file and there is no on-going criminal investigation.

Original: 9a.m.

The RCMP has recovered the body of a young Surrey man who drowned in the Kelowna Marina of Okanagan Lake.

At 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13, Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for a man who fell into the water at the marina gas bar and did not resurface.

Kelowna officers, COSAR and the Kelowna Fire Department were on scene all evening searching for the man.

More to come.

READ MORE: Young Surrey man drowning victim in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Child finds dead buck in yard; Okanagan man fined for not reporting shot and injured deer

Just Posted

The last Arts on the Fly festival was in 2019 and took place earlier in the summer. A September date will include a slightly different format but lots of great acts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lineup released for Horsefly’s Arts on the Fly 2022

(RCMP logo)
Williams Lake crime severity index drops from 5th to 9th place

Riata Seelhoff, Horsefly 4-H Club, with her grand champion steer and top home grown steer at the 64th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: 64th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale a hit

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’S CORNER: Affordability out of reach under NDP