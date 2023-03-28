Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He lives in Surrey, but is known to hang out in Burnaby. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He lives in Surrey, but is known to hang out in Burnaby. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Surrey man wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault and uttering threats

Manveer Singh Dhesi known to live in Surrey, but spend time in Burnaby

Police are asking for help locating a Surrey man wanted province-wide for numerous alleged crimes.

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is charges with several counts of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He’s known to live in Surrey, but police say he also frequents Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP are asking anyone with information about Dhesi or his whereabouts to reach out to them at 604-646-9999. Anyone who sees Dhesi in person is told not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Vancouver looks to frozen eggs to help control Canada goose population

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeSurrey

Previous story
B.C. to announce plan for access to diabetes drug Ozempic, hyped for weight loss
Next story
6 dead in Christian school, Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill

Just Posted

Xatśūll First Nation chief Rhonda Phillips. (Xatśūll First Nation photo)
Xatśūll First Nation elects new chief

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

Peter Holub, Ecosystem Restoration Specialist with the Province of B.C., discusses some of the fuels a controlled burn was targeting. (Ruth Lloyd file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prescribed burns planned along Highway 20 in April

Outhouses and racers ready to go at the 2017 Interlakes Outhouse races. (File photo)
Outhouse Races rescheduled for April 1 at the Iron House Pub in Lone Butte

Pop-up banner image