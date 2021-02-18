Surgical services are being expanded at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Surgical services expanding at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Day surgeries will be performed for five areas of surgical services

New partnerships between Interior Health and visiting and local surgeons will see expanded surgical services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH).

Interior Health is expanding five areas of surgical services which will see increased day surgeries in Williams Lake for pediatric dentistry, ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology, orthopedics and urology, said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“This will bring these procedures closer to Cariboo Memorial Hospital patients’ home communities so fewer people will have to travel for the services they need,” noted Dix in a news release.

The expansion will improve timely access to surgical services in the area and supports the provincial government’s surgical renewal strategy.

“We would like to thank this team of physicians and staff for their support in helping enhance surgical services at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital,” said Susan Brown, president and chief executive officer, Interior Health. “This supports Interior Health’s progress toward surgical renewal, which will impact people’s lives for years to come.”

Services that began in late 2020 are:

• pediatric dental surgery provided by local dentists Dr. Nadeem Ahmad and Dr. Simmy Dhillon;

• cataract surgery provided by Dr. Michael Ross, who operates a clinic in Kamloops and provides community clinics in Williams Lake during his monthly visits; and

• ear, nose and throat surgical services provided by Dr. John Cleland from Kamloops, who will also provide community clinics in Williams Lake.

Dr. Paul Magnuson, chief of staff, CMH, welcomes the new additions to the surgical services offered at the hospital.

“This truly puts the patient and the community first – a heartfelt thanks to our visiting surgeons and their willingness to support our site, and thank you to everyone for their tireless work on this important change.”

Services expanded in early 2021 are:

• orthopedic surgery, provided by Dr. Tyler MacGregor, an orthopedic surgeon who practices out of Kamloops and already provides community clinics at CMH, and

• urology surgery, provided by Dr. Ellen Forbes, who will provide surgical services and community clinics.

The Ministry of Health has provided $2.4 million for the surgical equipment to support these procedures.

 


Most Read