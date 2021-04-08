House sales are up in the Cariboo region for the first quarter of 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

Surge in Cariboo homes sales in first quarter of 2021: B.C. Northern Real Estate Board

Average selling prices have increased in 100 Mile House, Quesnel and Williams Lake

A surge in home sales is already underway, with the first quarter of 2021 on a record pace, B.C. Northern Real Estate Board president Shawna Kinsley reported Thursday, April 8.

“With the supply of listings near record lows and sales at a record high, home prices continue to rise at an accelerated rate,” Kinsley noted in a news release.

Stats released by the real estate board show the trend is the same for the Cariboo.

In the 100 Mile House area 214 properties of all types worth $62.6 million have been sold, including 41 single-family, 92 parcels of vacant land and 52 homes on acreages since Jan. 1 2021, compared to 66 properties for a total of $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The Williams Lake area saw 119 properties sold, valued at a total of $34.3 million. They included 44 single-family homes, 21 homes on acreages, 11 manufactured homes in parks and five manufactured homes on land. That compares to 58 properties sold in the same time period in 2020 for a total value of $15.4 million.

Quesnel realtors reported 117 sales worth $23.3 million in the first quarter, up from 47 sales worth $8.5 million in the same period for 2020. A total of 26 single-family homes, 35 parcels of vacant land and 19 homes on acreages have sold in the Quesnel area in 2021.

As of March 31, 2021 there were 223 properties available for purchase through real estate agencies in the 100 Mile House area, 141 in the Williams Lake area and 112 in the Quesnel area.

Average selling price as of March 31 for 41 units in 100 Mile House was $384,849, for 44 units in Williams Lake was $369,272 and for 26 units in Quesnel was $272,745.

news@wltribune.com
100 Mile House Quesnel Williams Lake

Most Read