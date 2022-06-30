Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex. Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex. Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court will not hear appeal by convicted B.C. sex trafficker Reza Moazami

Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision

The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex.

Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.

That court dismissed his appeals of his 2014 conviction on 30 prostitution-related offences, as well as a later conviction on an attempt to obstruct justice by attempting to influence the testimony of a witness.

Moazami had sought those appeals on the grounds that the behaviour of a former Vancouver detective, Jim Fisher, who investigated his case may have interfered with his right to a fair trial.

Fisher pleaded guilty in 2018 to breach of trust for kissing a 21-year-old victim in Moazami’s case as well as sexual exploitation and breach of trust involving a 17-year-old girl who was a victim in a separate prostitution-related case.

As is customary, the high court did not give reasons for its decision released today on Moazami’s leave to appeal.

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island Mounties dismantle Fairy Creek old growth protest camp, arrest 5
Next story
Kitimat Elementary School recognized nationally for sustainable rhubarb shortcake recipe

Just Posted

The Borderband, led by LeRae Haynes, performs at last week’s wet but fun performances in the Park concert. Angie Mindus photo. The Borderband, led by LeRae Haynes, performed at a performance in Boitanio Park previously. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake reboots Performances in the Park for 2022

Wild Cowgirl Race organizer Monica Sellars is looking forward to this year’s race. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Wild Cowgirl Race ready to barrel down the track at 94th Williams Lake Stampede

Don Lyons, left, Dick Kozuki, Ric Durfeld and Gene Sapp are busy cooking for the Knights of Columbus Stampede Breakfast underway at Save-on-Foods Thursday, June 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampede weekend schedule chock-full

WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway is hosting a weekend of racing Stampede weekend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Thunder Mountain Speedway heating up for Stampede races