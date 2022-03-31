Maple syrup cans are seen at a sugar shack on February 10, 2017 in Oka, Quebec. Canada’s highest court says one of the men behind the infamous 2012 maple syrup heist in Quebec will have to pay a $9.1-million dollar fine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Maple syrup cans are seen at a sugar shack on February 10, 2017 in Oka, Quebec. Canada’s highest court says one of the men behind the infamous 2012 maple syrup heist in Quebec will have to pay a $9.1-million dollar fine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Supreme Court restores $9.1-million fine for Quebec maple syrup thief

Court says Quebec’s Court of Appeal was wrong to reduce fine to $1 million in 2012 theft

Canada’s highest court says one of the men behind the notorious 2012 maple syrup heist in Quebec will have to pay a $9.1-million fine.

In a unanimous decision today, the Supreme Court of Canada said Richard Vallières must pay a fine equal to the value of the stolen syrup — not just equal to the profit he made from it.

The Supreme Court says Quebec’s Court of Appeal was wrong to reduce his fine to $1 million.

Vallieres was found guilty in 2016 of fraud, trafficking and theft of 9,500 barrels of syrup between 2011 and 2012 from a central Quebec warehouse storing product from the province’s maple syrup producers.

The stolen syrup was worth more than $18 million, but Vallières said during his trial that he had sold it for $10 million and made a $1-million profit.

The Supreme Court says Vallières has 10 years to pay the fine, failing which he will serve six years in prison.

It reduced Vallieres’ $10-million fine by about $830,000, the amount he owed to the federation of syrup producers under a separate court order.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Supreme Court agrees to hear case involving fine for massive maple syrup heist

RELATED: Global maple syrup shortage forces Quebec to release half its strategic reserve

Law and justice

Previous story
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup
Next story
B.C. Chinese community raises over $50,000 for museum destroyed in Lytton fire

Just Posted

Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Williams Lake First Nation elder and residential school survivor Rose Johnson while visiting WLFN on Wednesday, March 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘I’m here to listen,’: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Williams Lake First Nation

The 108 Heritage Site. (File photo)
Indigenous cultural centre in 108 Mile Ranch set to get funding

Troy Johnny is the newest member of the city of Williams Lake’s accessibility advisory committee and also leads a men’s group at Tl’esqox First Nation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Making a difference

Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation speaks during a ceremony held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 as the investigation of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School got underway. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prime minister, chiefs to visit St. Joseph’s Mission former residential school near Williams Lake