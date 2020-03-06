Sunshine in the forecast for Cariboo region, slippery highway conditions

Fluctuating temperatures result in thawing in the day, freezing at night

The sun is shing Friday morning in Williams Lake as seen from Scout Island. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sunshine is in the forecast for the Williams Lake area this weekend with Environment Canada predicting highs of 0C for Friday, -1C Saturday and 2C Sunday. Temperatures will dip down each evening with lows of -10C tonight, -13C Saturday and -10C Sunday.

With the rhythm of melting and freezing, many area roads and sidewalks are icy.

DriveBC is warning drivers along Highway 20 to watch for slippery sections. Highway 97 between 90 Mile Loop Road to six kilometres south of 100 Mile has some compact snow, and there are slippery sections 32 km south of 150 Mile House to 22km south of Pineview.

Pavement patching is also underway in both directions between Maze Lake Road and Kragbak Road for 63.4 km, eight km north of Wildwood to 25 km south of 150 Mile House.

There is compact snow on the Horsefly Road between Horsefly Road and Horsefly Lake and slippery sections on some areas of the Likely Road between the start of Likely Road and Quesnel Forks Road.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather