The sun is shining this Sunday, March 10 overlooking the Stampede Grounds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Sunshine and above zero temperatures forecast for Cariboo this week

Highs around 5C predicted

Williams Lake residents can plan for above zero temperatures and sunny skies as they head into the work week.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunshine throughout the week, with temperatures hovering around the 5C mark in the lakecity.

Today, winds will gust at 20 km/h this afternoon with a high of 4C.

READ MORE: Mysterious open water at Tyee Lake has residents searching for answers

By next Saturday, temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 8C.

DriveBC, meanwhile, is reporting no major incidents on Cariboo roadways this morning, however, is advising motorists to watch for compact snow and slippery sections.


Most Read