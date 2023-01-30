The entrance lobby of the Cariboo Sunset Manor can be challenging to navigate, according some residents. (Richard Prodnuk photo)

The entrance lobby of the Cariboo Sunset Manor can be challenging to navigate, according some residents. (Richard Prodnuk photo)

Sunset Manor renos on time, says BC Housing spokesperson

Some Cariboo Sunset Manor residents frustrated after living in a construction zone since May 2022

BC Housing said renovations at Cariboo Sunset Manor are progressing on time and will improve the aging facility as well as safety and security after some residents voiced their concerns over ongoing construction.

In an article published in the Jan. 19, 2023 edition of the Tribune, three tenants detailed issues with dust, clutter in hallways, project management and its pace.

Upgrades include the installation of new windows, new exterior siding, exterior doors, a new fire alarm system, and electrical and HVAC system upgrades among other things.

The subsidized housing facility is wrapped in scaffolding, tarps and plastic mesh, blocking much of the light to the units and residents have no access to their balconies.

Residents of suites are relocated for over two weeks to either a hotel or a what is called a respite suite while their units are worked on but some aspects of the work cannot be completed in this time frame meaning many were unable to fully unpack after returning.

BC Housing said residents were informed of the plans and were told some work would have to be completed after residents returned to their homes.

At the time of a visit by Black Press Media, residents pointed out construction materials cluttering hallways, and dust on surfaces in their units but BC Housing said there are cleanliness protocols in place.

“Although we do everything we can to reduce the impact to residents during any construction, we also know this work is disruptive. That’s why we work with trusted and vetted contractors, like New City Construction, whenever possible,” stated BC Housing.

Smoke detectors in some suites hung from the ceiling uninstalled, but BC Housing said the building’s previous fire alarm system remains in place until the new system is completed. They also said there is a 24-hour fire watch supervision until the new system is fully up and running.

City of Williams Lake Building Inspector Reiner Nikolai said he attended the building for a fire safety inspection after reading residents’ concerns in the Jan. 19 article. He said he had been doing fire safety inspections since the project began.

“We take safety very seriously,” he said, noting he can not enter individual suites unless invited in by residents, but he is happy to attend if contacted.

Nikolai said he has been to the building a number of times throughout the project and has not found anything against the B.C. Building Code rules on construction site safety standards, but he can not speak to when he’s not there.

He encourages residents to call him if they do see issues or have concerns so he can attend and find a solution for both parties.

“I’m always happy to talk,” he said, noting the upgrades to the building will be a big improvement in efficiency, accessibility and safety for residents, though he understands the work can pose challenges for residents and should be done with safety in mind.

Nikolai can be reached at 250-392-8488 Monday through Friday.

Read more: Some Cariboo Sunset Manor residents frustrated after living in a construction zone since May 2022

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Housingseniors housingWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Emotional prayer room ceremony marks 6th anniversary of Quebec mosque shooting
Next story
NDP to call for emergency debate in House of Commons over private health care

Just Posted

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drug to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Barkerville’s hundred-day highlights have been announced for the coming season. (Angie Mindus photo)
100 days of Barkerville

The view from the street of Cariboo Sunset Manor in Westridge as renovation work began in the summer continues. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sunset Manor renos on time, says BC Housing spokesperson

First Nations artist, Daniel Raphael creates art that is rich in colour and seems to jump off the canvas. Some of his work can be seen at the Stemete7uw'i Friendship Centre, #4, 330 Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo artist finds spiritual healing through painting