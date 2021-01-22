Sunnybank in Oliver. (Google Maps)

Sunnybank in Oliver. (Google Maps)

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

The facility currently has an outbreak with 35 cases attached to it

There has been a third death reported at the Sunnybank long-term care facility in Oliver due to COVID-19.

The death was reported by Interior Health in a release Friday (Jan. 22). The facility reported its first death on Jan. 13.

“We are sad to report two additional deaths related to COVID-19 of people who lived in long-term care homes in our region. On behalf of Interior Health, I offer our condolences to the families and caregivers,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health in a statement.

“With news of the provincial mass vaccination plan shared today, we have hope and we can look forward to the fall. But in the meantime, right now, it’s more important than ever to continue following the precautions and use our layers of protection.”

Currently, 35 cases are connected to the Sunnybank outbreak — 26 residents and nine staff.

READ MORE: Sunnybank in Oliver reports its first COVID-19 related death

The outbreak at Sunnybank was declared on Jan. 6 with four staff members testing positive and no residents.

Sunnybank is currently the only active outbreak in Oliver, with the outbreak at McKinney Place having been declared over earlier this week.

There were 78 cases and 17 deaths linked to that outbreak.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place care home declared over

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials
Next story
Secwepemc Nation raises spirits through song

Just Posted

Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
79 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Interior Health

Both of Friday’s deaths were both recorded at long-term care homes

Esk’etemc First Nation (Alkali Lake) Chief Fred Robbins takes part in Secwepemc Health Caucus’s “Raising Our Spirits” ceremony Friday, Jan. 22. (Secwepemc Health Caucus Facebook image)
Secwepemc Nation raises spirits through song

More than 150 join virtual ceremony

Susan Hill with her dog Sadie enjoy a brisk walk this week at Scout Island where the lake is beginning to freeze over as overnight and daytime temperatures remain well below zero. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Overnight lows of -18C in the forecast for Williams Lake Friday

Colder temperatures will persist through the weekend and next week

Williams Lake First Nation government staff are anticipated to return to work Monday, Jan. 25. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
WLFN prepares for gradual reopening as COVID-19 recoveries continue

23 members no longer positive

Email editor@wltribune.com
LETTERS: Worship can take place outside of churches

Williams Lake city council needs to mind its own business

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin sets up for mass vaccination clinic in Toronto, Jan. 17, 2021. B.C. is set to to begin its large-scale immunization program for the general public starting in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

Clinics to immunize four million people by September

Sunnybank in Oliver. (Google Maps)
Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

The facility currently has an outbreak with 35 cases attached to it

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a daily briefing in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Dr. Theresa Tam made announces 13 more variant COVID-19 cases in Canada

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

School District 57 headquarters in Prince George. (Mark Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter)
Prince George school district settles with sexual abuse victim

Terms were part of an out-of-court settlement reached with Michael Bruneau, nearly four years after he filed a lawsuit

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New COVID-19 protocols set for provincial courthouses

The new rules were issued on Jan. 21, and took effect immediately

Most Read