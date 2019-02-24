Sunny skies in forecast throughout week in Williams Lake

No snow is in the forecast throughout the week for Williams Lake

Temperatures will be on the rise as residents head into the work week in Williams Lake.

While temperatures sat at a brisk -17C Sunday morning, it’s Environment Canada forecasts highs of -7C by this afternoon, with temperatures continuing to rise throughout the week.

Clear, sunny days are also predicted to be the norm, with highs of -8C Monday, -5C Tuesday and reaching above 0C at 1C Wednsesday and Thursday, it’s shaping up to be a great week in the Cariboo.

Today’s lowest recorded temperature was -30.1C in 1994, with the most snowfall accumulated at 11.2 centimetres in 2009. The most snow recorded on the ground on Feb. 24 was 81 cm in 1965.

DriveBC, meanwhile, is reporting now major incidents on Cariboo roadways, however, is advising motorists to watch for slippery sections and compact snow along Highways 97 and 20.

