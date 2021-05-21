Sunny long weekend for the Cariboo-Chilcotin in the forecast

Highs of 20C and 21C across the region

Lilacs emerged a bit late in Williams Lake this year, but they are out now in full bloom. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The weather is looking promising for the May long weekend in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

For Williams Lake, Environment Canada has sunshine in the forecast Friday through Monday with highs of 18C Friday, 20C Saturday, Sunday and 18C Monday.

At night the temperatures will dip to 3C Friday, 9C Saturday, 6C Sunday and 7C Monday with clouds rolling in.

So far in the month of May, the Williams Lake area has received 26.2 mm of precipitation.

Historically on May 21, the highest temperature was 28.3C in 1963 and the lowest was -2.5C in 2009.

Environment Canada also notes the forecast for Puntzi Mountain shows highs of 21C Friday, Saturday and Sunday and highs of 19C Monday. Temperatures at night will be -1C Friday, 7C Saturday, 1C Sunday and 7C Monday evening with rain.

To date the area has received only 4.5 mm of rain.

People venturing out into rural areas should check the DriveBC Cariboo Travel Advisory which provides updated information on road conditions.

As of May 21, there were eight roads closed and 63 roads impacted in the region, while 11 roads have been reopened.

Currently more than 100 people are deployed to support the Cariboo road network response.

Read more: MoTI activates district operations centre, response to flood damaged roads in Cariboo region

Presently the BC Wildfire Service notes campfires are permitted and there are no forest use restrictions in effect and there are no wildfires listed in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Travel restrictions for non-essential travel in B.C. are in place until Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to stop the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern.

Fines can be given to people who leave their region for non-essential travel.

Residents are encouraged to stay local and not travel for non-essential reasons.

More information is available online.

Read more: Horgan: B.C.’s post-COVID-19 road map to be revealed Tuesday



