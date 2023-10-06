Sunday bus service eyed by Williams Lake city council

People are struggling to get to work on Sundays, said Coun. Jazmyn Lyons

A renewed agreement with BC Transit could see Sunday bus service in Williams Lake by next year.

At the regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 3, council agreed it wants to see Sunday service introduced in 2024/2025.

“Sunday service is something we heard about last year because the buses only run Monday to Saturday,” said the city’s director of municipal services Rob Warnock.

“Everything is open on Sundays so it’s something we said we could maybe put in year by year to have some goals and reach those.”

Coun. Scott Nelson said he supports the use of transit on Sundays.

“I’m a strong advocate to see us increasing this service to seven days a week,” he said.

Coun. Jazmyn Lyons agreed, saying people are struggling to get to work on Sundays.

Chief financial officer Vitali Kozubenko said council will need to determine whether the money to cover the expanded service will come from tickets sales or taxation.

“At the moment it is mostly a tax-supported service,” he said.

Nelson said council will look forward to staff preparing a report for council.

Linda Taylor with BC Transit, who joined the meeting by video, said the fares have to remain the same until March 31, 2025.

Council also approved adding 150 hours annually to ensure the buses are on time.

“We need 150 hours annually which works out to minutes throughout the week to get our service to where it should be,” the city’s director of municipal services Rob Warnock told council.

Taylor said a transit team came up to Williams Lake in the summer to review the current schedule and found the schedules were all running behind.

“The additional hours in year one will help maintain the schedule,” she said.

Editor’s note: The print version of this article in the Oct. 5, 2023 edition stated the service is presently Monday to Friday. It is Monday to Saturday.

