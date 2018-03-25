Sun pokes through to greet Cariboo residents Sunday

Canada Geese take flight from Scout Island Sunday morning in what’s shaping up to be a clear, sunny day in the lakecity. (Greg Sabatino photo)

It’s shaping up to be a sunny, spring day in Williams Lake.

While morning temperatures hovered around -3C Sunday, it’s expected to reach 7C by the afternoon with sunshine in the forecast, however, increased cloudiness is expected with winds gusting to 40 km/h by afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday’s forecast calls for rain, and possibly snow, before it’s smooth, sunny sailing the rest of the week with temperatures reaching 5C Wednesday through Saturday.

Today, March 25, the coldest day on record was -18.3C in 1965. The record high was in 1992 at 14.2C.