A stuffed coyote from the Scout Island Nature Centre was stolen during a break-in on Tuesday, Nov. 17. RCMP are asking the public for any information on the theft. (Photo submitted)
Stuffed coyote stolen from Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake
Staff discovered a break-in had occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 17
During a break-in at the Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake a stuffed coyote was stolen.
RCMP said staff reported a break-in on Tuesday, Nov. 17 where it was discovered suspects had made off with the coyote.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at 250-392-6211.
The file number is 2020-10213.
