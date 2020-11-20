Stuffed coyote stolen from Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake

A stuffed coyote from the Scout Island Nature Centre was stolen during a break-in on Tuesday, Nov. 17. RCMP are asking the public for any information on the theft. (Photo submitted)

During a break-in at the Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake a stuffed coyote was stolen.

RCMP said staff reported a break-in on Tuesday, Nov. 17 where it was discovered suspects had made off with the coyote.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at 250-392-6211.

The file number is 2020-10213.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

theftWilliams Lake