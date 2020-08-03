University of Northern British Columbia undergraduate student Jingyu Chen using a multiprobe instrument to collect information on water column properties of Quesnel Lake as sampling continues to monitor the Mount Polley Mine disaster on Aug. 4, 2014 when the tailings impoundment breached releasing 18 million cubic metres of waste into the 100-metre plus deep West Basin of the lake. (Photo submitted)

Studies show Mount Polley Mine breach material re-suspends in Quesnel Lake

High copper levels continue in Quesnel River six years after breach

Six years after the Mount Polley Mine disaster, scientists say they are still seeing ‘contaminated’ sediment coming out of the Quesnel River during the winter and spring overturn of Quesnel Lake.

“It’s still well over the 197 parts per million copper,” said University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) professor Ellen Petticrew of samples taken from the river.

“It is lowering and has gone from about 400 parts per million down to about 250 parts per million and we suspect it is going to get lower soon, but we don’t know that.”

When the copper gold mine’s tailing impoundment failed on Aug. 4 , 2014, around 24 million cubic metres of mine waste and water was released into Polley Lake, Hazeltine Creek and Quesnel Lake.

Right after the spill, Petticrew and UNBC professor Philip Owens pulled together a team of scientists, several who had worked on Quesnel Lake in the past, to work with the Ministry of Environment, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Mount Polley Mine to figure out how to deal with the spill.

This summer Petticrew and Owens, along with 12 other scientists have a new paper coming out in the American Geophysical Journal that discusses seasonal turbidity increases in Quesnel Lake.

It looks at the three years following the spill, compares the information to data collected as far back as 2006, and concludes the increased turbidity is likely due to the re-suspension of sediment from the breach that is sitting at the bottom of the lake.

Owens said they are confident the evidence proves the re-suspension of sediments at the bottom of the lake gets into the water column and then flows out of the lake into the river.

“We are picking up these annual cycles of enhanced sediment and copper in the river which then links back to obviously what’s going on in the lake,” he said, noting greening of the lake has even shown up on satellite photographs.

Petticrew said sampling of spring runoff has also been done since the spill to determine how much copper is coming out of the small rivers in the spring and it has only accounted for about 10 per cent of the amount showing up in the Quesnel River.

Owens said the fact elevated coppers levels are still showing up in 2020, is quite significant.

“We still don’t know when it will go back to essentially what was pre-spill conditions so that’s why we are keeping our sampling and monitoring program going so we can hopefully provide some idea of that. The University of British Columbia group has done some modelling of when they think the suspension of the lake may go down to background levels and that could be five to 10 years.”

Since 2014, they’ve also sampled biofilm growing on rocks or buoys that have been placed in the water by the Ministry of Environment.

Between November and May higher levels of concentrations has been detected in organisms, coinciding with the re-suspension of sediment, Petticrew said.

A graduate student was doing some work looking at the transfer of materials between biofilm to the organisms and the organisms that eat those organisms to look at the food web.

“The organisms that eat around the concentration near the spill have higher metal concentrations than organisms in other areas of the lake,” Petticrew added.

This summer there are six students working at the Quesnel River Research Centre in Likely continuing with monitoring and sampling.

Read more: Post mine breach projects afloat at Quesnel River Research Centre

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the programs were cut back, such as coring at the bottom of the lake with Fisheries and Oceans and scientists from Halifax and Bedford, as was done in 2016.

The coring program will be postponed until next summer, but profiling of the water column has continued to keep the record going as well as sampling of Quesnel River, Quesnel Lake and Hazeltine Creek biofilms and invertebrates.

Given the high water levels this year, there have been some restrictions, especially getting onto some areas of the Quesnel River.

Owens said while they have consistently reported about the re-suspension of material from the bottom of the lake over the last six years, the new paper that’s coming out will be the first time it’s documented in a peer-review journal.

They have applied for new funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada’s environmental damages fund, but have not heard if they have been successful.

If they get the new money, the plan is to do more focus work on the diffuser pipe the mine has been using to release effluent into Quesnel Lake.

Read more: Researchers track Mount Polley effects


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

miningMount Polley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire northeast of Clinton put out by BC Wildfire Service

Just Posted

Studies show Mount Polley Mine breach material re-suspends in Quesnel Lake

High copper levels continue in Quesnel River six years after breach

Mount Polley Mining Corp. to complete breach remediation this summer

Company eyes restart plan

UPDATE: Wildfire northeast of Clinton put out by BC Wildfire Service

Fire at 51 Mile Creek suspected to be lightning-caused

Barkerville keeping busy hosting tourists amid COVID-19 pandemic

The historic town opened July 3 with a number of safety measures in place

Fish studies continue on Quesnel Lake after mine breach

Aug. 4, 2020 will mark six years since Mt. Polley Mine breach

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Most Read