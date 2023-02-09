Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation opens office in Williams Lake

It will be good to have a place for members to meet, said Kukpi7 Hillary (Hank) Adam

Williams Lake First Nation cultural coordinator David Archie, left, and Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation Kukpi7 Hillary (Hank) Adam prepare to sing during the opening of SXFN’s new office in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

For the first time ever, Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation (SXFN) has an office in Williams Lake.

Up until now, Kukpi7 Hillary (Hank) Adam has been meeting with community members at restaurants, in vehicles and sometimes at the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council offices in town, which SFXN is part owner along with Xat’sull, Tsq’escen’ and T’exelc First Nations.

“Our economic development office and treaty department have been talking about having an office long before I became chief,” he said during a grand opening of the new office on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“It will also be a space for having our members be able to come to.”

Adams said there are about 400 members in the nation, with a large portion living in Williams Lake, some in 100 Mile, Kamloops, Kelowna and Vancouver.

The treaty process with the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council is at the forefront of Kukpi7 Adam’s work efforts.

Additionally there is the recent acquisition of the BC Cattle Company with nearly 7,800 hectares of ranch land, along with grazing license for 56,000 hectares of land about 85 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake.

“We are working on a community forest license out in the Canoe Creek block. We have an area selected and are working on a deal with West Fraser and that is going to help out with our community forest.”

Adam was elected to a four-year term of chief in October 2020. Before that he served six two-year terms until 2012. He was also senior treaty manager for the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council.

Several people attended the grand opening, including stakeholders, agencies, organizations, Williams Lake mayor and city councillors.



