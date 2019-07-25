UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck was killed in northern B.C. Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegalsky, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder in his death. (Santa J. Ono)

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

The man who was killed just two kilometres away from a burning truck dumped by two homicide suspects in northern B.C. is being described as a “loving husband and father.”

Leonard Dyck was found dead south of Dease Lake on July 19, near a truck abandoned by Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who have been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Dyck was a sessional lecturer at the University of B.C., in its botany department.

“The UBC community is shocked and saddened by this news and we offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the university,” a statement released Thursday reads.

Dyck’s family has asked for privacy in the wake of his death.

“We are truly heart broken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len,” the statement reads.

“He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened.”

UBC president Santa J. Ono said his “thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of UBC sessional lecturer Leonard Dyck.”

McLeod and Schmegelsky remain at large and are the subject of a Canada-wide manhunt. They were most recently seen in northern Manitoba.

Along with Dyck’s death, the two teens are also wanted in connection to the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

They have not yet been charged in the tourists’ deaths.

READ MORE: Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

READ MORE: Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

READ MORE: Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson
Next story
Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated village

Just Posted

Thunder Mountain hosting fan appreciation night Saturday

Race fans will get quite the show at Thunder Mountain Speedway this weekend

Category 2 open fire ban goes into effect for Cariboo Fire Centre July 29

Ban back due to increased fire danger ratings caused by a warming trend throughout the region

Kayla Moleschi meets Governor General of Canada at Pan Am Games

The Team Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens captain and her team will play Mexico Friday

Moleschi, Canada ready to defend rugby sevens gold at Pan Am Games

Williams Lake native will captain the 2019 squad as they defend their 2015 win

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Family ventures keep Gertzens together

As volunteers and business owners, they are kept busy

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Care costs for 42 horses seized in B.C. now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Most Read