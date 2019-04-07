Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire with heavy smoke at 843 Craigflower Rd. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Apartment fire on Vancouver Island, reports of multiple people trapped

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire with heavy smoke in the 800-block of Craigflower Road.

There have been reports of multiple people trapped in the apartment building.

The top floor appears to be fully engulfed.

More to come.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Sig code

Previous story
Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Just Posted

Pfleiderer named Acadia University female athlete of the year

Pfleiderer was honoured with the award Monday night

SLIDESHOW: Lakecity residents ring in spring with annual Nutrition Run

We had perfect weather, and lots of families, which is the best part and pretty exciting.”

COLUMNS: Why do we ranch?

David Zirnhelt explores the history of ranching in the Cariboo region

Williams Lake teen nets silver medal at ACHA National Championship in U.S.

“I love it out here, and I’m having so much fun,” she said.

Marine Ecologists at work to protect kelp forests in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve

Sea urchins are being culled by ecologists to preserve the B.C coastal region off Haida Gwaii

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Apartment fire on Vancouver Island, reports of multiple people trapped

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry

B.C. woman Flo Barrett lands gig on Lifetime TV film; Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal out May 27

Most Read