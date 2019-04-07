Apartment fire on Vancouver Island, reports of multiple people trapped

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire with heavy smoke in the 800-block of Craigflower Road.
There have been reports of multiple people trapped in the apartment building.
Emergency crews on scene or large structure fire on Craigflower Road in Esquimalt #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/f1luoukxpK
— Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) April 7, 2019
Esquimalt Fire says they believe there was one fatality – a woman on the fourth floor in the unit where the fire started. They won’t confirm until they have investigated further. No cause has been identified. @VictoriaNews
— Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) April 8, 2019
The top floor appears to be fully engulfed.
