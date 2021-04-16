Structural fire impacting traffic on Highway 97 between Williams Lake and Quesnel

Emergency crews respond to a structural fire on Highway 97 between Williams Lake and Quesnel on Friday, April 16. (Photo submitted)

Update:

The wood shop at Cariboo Castle, between Williams Lake and Quesnel, was completely destroyed by fire Friday, April 16.

The house and store nearby were saved.

Original:

Traffic on Highway 97 is impacted north of Williams Lake due to a structural fire between Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Traffic is single lane alternating and emergency crews are on scene between Picard Road and Hill Road, 44 kilometres north of Wildwood.

Members of the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department are on scene.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control.

DriveBC will give an update at 4:30 p.m.

More to come



